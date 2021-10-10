LPL Financial LLC Purchases 86,139 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.28% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $1,027,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $294.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

