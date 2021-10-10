LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.40% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $419,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $246.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.