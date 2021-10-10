LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.81% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $2,095,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $226.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

