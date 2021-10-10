LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 10.76% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $1,275,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000.

IUSG opened at $103.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.89 and a 12 month high of $109.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

