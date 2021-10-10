LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,082,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,289 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.99% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $494,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 502,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $241.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

