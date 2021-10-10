LPL Financial LLC Sells 17,124 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,975,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,124 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $361,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after acquiring an additional 210,305 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 196,654 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 143,719 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $75.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.