LPL Financial LLC Sells 36,659 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,659 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.49% of iShares MBS ETF worth $371,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.42. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.81 and a 1-year high of $110.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

