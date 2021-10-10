LPL Financial LLC Sells 467,510 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,009,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $268,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.28 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

