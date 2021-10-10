LPL Financial LLC Sells 79,340 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,939,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $321,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average of $168.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.