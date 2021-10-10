LuaSwap (LUA) Price Up 19.6% Over Last Week

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $9.02 million and $281,460.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00224170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00099899 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 217,843,640 coins and its circulating supply is 115,363,174 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

