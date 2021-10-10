Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,652,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,990,000. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $397.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.76. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $437.32. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.