Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS FTMNF opened at $8.23 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

