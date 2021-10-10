LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $168.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.85. The stock has a market cap of $366.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.