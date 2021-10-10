MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Tops $6.68 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $820,449.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00004920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

