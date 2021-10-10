MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $2.66 on Major Exchanges

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00004774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $475,449.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00062729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00127907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00082206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,603.39 or 0.99819321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.36 or 0.06125878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.