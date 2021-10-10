Maker (MKR) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,584.31 or 0.04678481 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $2.56 billion and $155.42 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.14 or 0.00222929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00098853 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

