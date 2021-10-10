ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

