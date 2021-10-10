Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,777 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 326.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $252,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

