MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $410.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.70 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $452.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.33.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

