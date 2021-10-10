Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after acquiring an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Masimo by 2,214.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after acquiring an additional 267,892 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Masimo by 34.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 16.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 19.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after acquiring an additional 130,230 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $271.53 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $288.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

