MASQ (MASQ) One Day Volume Tops $240,195.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $240,195.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MASQ has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00129777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,941.24 or 0.99973652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.13 or 0.06203420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003139 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,897,382 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars.

