Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 135,622 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,641,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,622 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.69% of KeyCorp worth $137,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

