Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 25,468 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.85% of Celanese worth $142,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $159.07 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

