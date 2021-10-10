Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 25,606 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,606 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.92% of Leidos worth $131,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Leidos by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average is $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.