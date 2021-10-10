Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 30,002 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.38% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $148,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after buying an additional 182,707 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.96.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $610.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $629.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $602.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

