Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 5,874,439 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,874,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,690,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.99% of Oatly Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $184,034,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $113,883,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $54,799,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $43,914,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 14.60 on Friday. Oatly Group AB has a twelve month low of 12.84 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.86.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

