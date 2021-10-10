Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,593,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 309,270 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.49% of Ball worth $129,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 110.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 432,389 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,400,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BLL shares. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

NYSE:BLL opened at $91.40 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.