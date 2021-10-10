Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 258,821 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,821 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.40% of Ashland Global worth $127,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Ashland Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASH stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

