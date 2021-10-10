Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 35,425 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.79% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $109,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,156,000 after buying an additional 273,708 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,445,000 after buying an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $58.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

