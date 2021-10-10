Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 71,116 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,723,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,116 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.54% of Rogers Communications worth $144,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after purchasing an additional 878,547 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 92,627 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,661,000. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.