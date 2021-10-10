Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.23% of Humana worth $129,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.26.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUM stock opened at $412.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.30 and its 200 day moving average is $428.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

