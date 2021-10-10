Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,187,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.87% of Alliant Energy worth $121,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after buying an additional 4,575,097 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,069,000 after buying an additional 131,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,198,000 after purchasing an additional 345,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,863 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $55.96 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

