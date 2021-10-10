Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184,843 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.49% of Syneos Health worth $138,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Syneos Health by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.05. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

