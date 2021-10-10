Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.28% of Littelfuse worth $142,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 46.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $277.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.32 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

