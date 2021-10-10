Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $110.01 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,542,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,977 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.15% of Comerica worth $110,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 77,841.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Comerica by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Comerica by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Comerica by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 424,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 56,510 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

