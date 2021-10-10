Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $110.55 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.17% of Armstrong World Industries worth $110,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,809,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,387,000 after buying an additional 139,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,549,000 after buying an additional 173,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

