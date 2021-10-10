Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $121.08 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,431 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.55% of Kellogg worth $121,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 98,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.