Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $127.30 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.18% of Five Below worth $127,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $43,072,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,081,000 after acquiring an additional 169,876 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 172.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138,587 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,418,000 after buying an additional 125,418 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 231.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 168,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 117,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $185.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.16. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.59 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

