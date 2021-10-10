Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $133.53 Million Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,127,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,948,586 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 6.43% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $133,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NYSE ESRT opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.