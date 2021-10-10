Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $137.99 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,913 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.97% of WestRock worth $137,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WestRock by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter worth approximately $69,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $48,056,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,213,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,807,000 after acquiring an additional 642,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.