Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,195,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.96% of Evergy worth $132,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

