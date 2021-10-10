Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.76% of Silicon Laboratories worth $120,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after buying an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after buying an additional 52,427 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,193,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after buying an additional 61,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after buying an additional 426,321 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.53. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.77 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

