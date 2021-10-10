Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,255 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.62% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $121,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Shares of KNX opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

