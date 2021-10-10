Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,412 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.32% of Carrier Global worth $134,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

