Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,687,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,604,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.56% of MGM Resorts International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 54.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 392.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 130,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $46.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.