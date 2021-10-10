Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,568,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,335,377 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.30% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $131,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 24,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the first quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 125,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BK opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

