Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,805,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212,288 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.59% of MakeMyTrip worth $144,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.17.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

