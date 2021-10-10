Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.12% of S&P Global worth $121,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $429.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $440.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.