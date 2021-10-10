Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 28,096 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 28,096 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.06% of Universal Health Services worth $131,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $130.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.83. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.