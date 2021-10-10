Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 47,281 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,745,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,281 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.17% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $139,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

BAM stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

